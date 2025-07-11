Exclusive: Niharika Chouksey Talks About Her Unique Love Story In Tum Se Tum Tak

Niharika Chouksey is back with a bang. The actress is winning hearts with her appearance in the newly launched Zee TV show Tum Se Tum Tak. This is undoubtedly a special show for her as she is paired opposite the amazing actor Sharad Kelkar. In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, Niharika talked clearly about her unique love story in the show and more details about the plot.

When asked, Niharika Chouksey, what else the viewers will get to see apart from the age difference in the storyline

Sharing what’s unique in her love story in Tum Se Tum Tak, Niharika said, “Bahot kuch naya hone wala hai, maine kaha sirf age difference humara muda hai hi nahi. It’s a rule book ke alava wali love story hai. Kyuki pyaar dekh ker toh nahi hota bas ho jata hai. But isme bhi kafi layers hai, aisa nahi ki dono ne ek dusre ko dekha aur pehli nazar ka pyaar ho gaya.”

Further Niharika emphasizes, “Pehle care huyi, attachment huyi aur un dono ko bhi nahi pata ye kyu hai? Because societal norms ke hisab se ye toh galat hai per ye hai toh hai. Ab kya ker sakte hai, hai connection toh hai, ab ye kuch purani chiz ka connection hai kuch naya hai ye toh apko show me dekhna padega.”

Niharika Chouksey also shared insights about the show, including that Sharad Kelkar is her favorite co-star af present. You can check the full video to know more.

Tum Se Tum Tak is a Zee TV show featuring Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey in the lead pair, produced by LSD Films. The show is a unique take on love, and it is impressing the viewers.