Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Nidhi Instigates A Fight Between Shaurya And Rajveer, Karan Scolds

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya has seen major ups and downs in the past few days with an interesting storyline. According to the previous episode, Anshuman pushes Preeta (Shraddha Arya) off the corridor. She gets injured on her head, leading to excessive bleeding. The housemates soon call the doctor, who reveals that Preeta is fine and that she will soon regain consciousness. Not only that, Preeta might also regain her memory, which leaves Nidhi worried.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Nidhi decide to instigate a fight between Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat). She provokes Shaurya against Rajveer, which leads to Shaurya entering Rajveer’s room and fighting with him. In their verbal fight, Shaurya accuses Rajveer of stealing his property, while Rajveer scolds Shaurya and makes him understand that once the property is under his name, he will teach Shaurya every lesson.

Karan learns about Shaurya and Rajveer’s fight. He comes to Rajveer and scolds him for his behavior, while Nidhi considers this father-son argument as a sign of separating them. But she is unaware that Rajveer and Karan are father and son.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.