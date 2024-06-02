Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Palki And Rajveer Romance, Karan Decides To Give His Property To Varun

In Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, the audience has seen major dramas with gripping storylines in the past few days. As seen so far, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) warns Anshuman to be careful with his words, or else things may go wrong. While Anshuman taunts Karan (Shakti Anand) and provokes him, Mahesh controls the situation. On the other hand, Shaurya and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) shake hands to defeat Anshuman.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Palki (Adrija Roy) and Rajveer meet each other at Luthra’s party. While walking in the hall, Palki coincidently bumps into Rajveer, creating a romantic moment where both of them get lost. Rajveer and Palki are now getting close to each other. On the other hand, Karan decides to name all his property in Varun’s name so that Anshuman won’t be able to steal from him. Rajveer disagrees with this decision, but Varun makes a smart move. Karan is unaware of Varun’s cunning motive of stealing all his property.

It will be interesting to see how Karan regrets his decision to name all his property in Varun’s name and how he deals with Anshuman’s conspiracy.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.