Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Police to visit hospital to arrest Karan

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Karan mentions that he only has love for Preeta and no one else which makes Nidhi emotional. Nidhi breaks down and worries about the future. Soon, she decides to take the drastic step. However, Preeta gets suspicious about Nidhi’s actions and follows her. Nidhi locks her room and attempts suicide with the help of a tie.

Preeta gets scared and calls out to the family members. Meanwhile, she also stops Nidhi from committing suicide. Nidhi attempts suicide. Preeta alerts the family and they rush her to the hospital. While Kareena and Rakhi blame Preeta for the incident. Meanwhile, Karan gets emotional and prays to god to save Nidhi’s life. Preeta witnesses Karan getting emotional and gives him a shoulder to cry.

In the coming episode, Preeta informs Karan about Nidhi’s previous suicide attempt in the kitchen. Karan gets emotional and worries about her. Meanwhile, police lands at the hospital to arrest Karan. The family gets shocked. However, Karan asks them to go and decides to himself visit the police station. The police think over the decision.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1809 18 March 2024 Written Episode Update

Karan gets emotional and prays to god to save Nidhi’s life. Preeta witnesses Karan getting emotional and gives him a shoulder to cry.