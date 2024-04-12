Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta Becomes Clueless, Palki’s Life In Danger

The popular television show on Zee TV, Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is gearing up for intense drama with a gripping storyline. As seen so far, Nidhi (Ira Soni) and Aarohi (Meera Sarang) provoke Kareena (Usha Bachani) and Mahesh (Naveen Saini) against Preeta (Shraddha Arya). On the other hand, Varun (Aashish Trivedi) saves himself by making Alia (Kajal Jain) his friend, who is already married, in front of Kavya (Mrinal Navell). Soon, Karan (Shakti Anand) fights with goons and saves Preeta and Rakhi (Anisha Hinduja). Karan asks Preeta to come with him and hide from the goons, but she confronts him and expresses her wish to save everyone. Later, Rakhi comes in, and Karan asks Rakhi to tell Preeta to come with them. But Rakhi denies it and talks rudely with Preeta. Getting emotional, Preeta questions Rakhi about such behavior towards her.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1834 12th April 2024 Spoiler

In tonight’s episode, the viewers will witness Kareena joining Karan and Rakhi, where Preeta asks why Rakhi is behaving rudely with her. Kareena interwines to tell Preeta the truth. Kareena reveals that she has hurt everyone very badly in the past when she hit Karan with a gun in the bank. People in this house are not only upset with her but also hate her. Hearing all this, Preeta becomes clueless and shocked at the same time. In contrast, goons catch Palki off guard and point a gun at her.

Will Preeta remember the past, and how will Palki save her life?

Starring actors Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first generation leads) filled with full of ups and downs.

