Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer rejects Karan's job proposal

Karan offers Rajveer a job. However, Rajveer refuses the offer. Soon Karan discloses the salary attached to the position, a staggering 20 lakhs annually in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 Jun,2023 15:41:07
Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been coming up with a perfect blend of drama and suspense in its recent episodes. According to the plot, Rajveer meets Preeta, and she requests him to address her as ‘maa’ until Srishti is not with them. The unexpected demand leaves Rajveer stunned and emotional.

Karan arrives at Preeta’s house, intending to meet her. However, Rajveer quickly decides to hide Preeta in the bathroom. When Karan asks about Preeta’s whereabouts, Rajveer cunningly lies, stating that she is not at home. As Karan prepares to leave, an unintentional mishap occurs as he accidentally drops a vase, creating a loud noise. Unbeknownst to Karan, Preeta, who is locked in the bathroom, overhears the commotion.

In the coming episode, Karan desperately tries to meet Preeta. However, his attempts are continuously thwarted by the Rajveer. Soon, Karan comes up with a surprising proposition to lure Rajveer away. He offers him a job. However, Rajveer refuses the offer. Soon Karan discloses the lucrative salary attached to the position, a staggering 20 lakhs annually. Rajveer gets shocked.

Will Rajveer accept this big amount?

Manisha Suthar

