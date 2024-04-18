Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Shaurya Reveals He Doesn’t Care About Rajveer, Shanaya Gets Shocked

The popular TV show Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is all set to bring intense drama with its gripping storyline. As seen until now, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) is still serious. However, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) is not happy that his father Karan (Shakti Anand) is fine; rather, he gets jealous of Rajveer and thinks he saved Karan instead of him. On the other hand, Rakhi, in panic, calls Mahesh and asks him to hire better doctors and save Rajveer.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1840 18th April 2024 Spoiler

In tonight’s episode, the viewers will witness an interesting twist in the show when Shaurya reveals that whatever he did for Rajveer was not meant for him. He did that for himself because he doesn’t care whether Rajveer dies or not. He has nothing to do with that, just Shanaya, which leaves her in shock.

On the other hand, Preeta’s well-wishers tell Karan that Preeta will eventually need someone, including Rajveer. Anyway, Karan has a relationship with Rajveer, which leaves Karan curious.

Will Karan find the truth about Rajveer and Preeta?

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), which is filled with ups and downs.

