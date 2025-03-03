Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal’s walkout brings about a public revolt; Will Mangal be back on the show?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) being humiliated at home after the fiasco with Adit (Naman Shaw) happened at the event. As we know, Adit came to the event as called by his mother, to support Mangal. However, the people present there humiliated Adit by calling him an irresponsible husband. Adit scolded Mangal in front of one and all, and the team recorded this footage and played it in their show. Adit did not want Mangal to continue being part of the show.

However, Mangal went ahead to the competition. But she faced the judges and everyone present and questioned them on their intent to ruin her personal life. Mangal gave them a mouthful and questioned the reputation of their show, and the fact that they can stoop to any level for entertainment. Saying this, Mangal refused to be part of the show and walked off.

The upcoming episode will see a revolt happening at the place after Mangal will leave. The general public watching the show, as well as other contestants, will question the organizers on their intent to project anything in the name of entertainment. They will demand an apology from the show to Mangal as well as her return.

Will the organizers be forced to call Mangal back?

