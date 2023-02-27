Zee TV’s new show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Manmeet puts a sword to Meet’s neck after finding her name tattooed on his hand. He later burns that part of his hand. Meet tells Manmeet’s master about his actions. Both argue over who is the best between men and women. Meet challenges him to a wrestling match, which he accepts.

Manmeet decides to win the challenge anyhow hence starts the preparation for the same. Manmeet fights with a few wrestlers and also learns new techniques from him. On the other hand, Meet also prepares for the match and challenges to defeat Manmeet.

Now, in the coming episode, Manmeet creates another huddle for Meet Hooda. He comes to meet Meet Hooda and brings a short wrestling outfit. He gives Meet Hooda the dress and asks him to wear the same and come for the match. Meet Hooda refuses to do so and soon, Manmeet mentions how she will be called a loser if she fails to wear the outfit and come for the match.

What will happen next? Who will win the match?

