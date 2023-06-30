ADVERTISEMENT
Meet spoiler: OMG! Sumeet slaps Shlok

Sumeet slaps Shlok for putting cheap allegations about Raunak. Sumeet refuses to believe Shlok and Raunak’s girlfriend's statements in Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Author: Manisha Suthar
30 Jun,2023 12:10:38
Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, is churning the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Shagun contacts Masoom and reveals that Vani’s wedding with Abhay can only proceed if Sumeet agrees to marry Raunak. Masoom, deeply moved by the circumstances, breaks down and desperately pleads with Sumeet to consider the proposal. The unexpected request has left Sumeet stunned.

Sumeet refuses to marry Raunak. However, when an emotional Masoom shares the untold stories of Meet’s selflessness, Sumeet’s perspective shifts. She realizes the sacrifices and compromises her mother, Meet, had made in the past for their family’s happiness. Sumeet soon accepts Raunak’s proposal and agrees to marry him. Shlok, who had developed strong feelings for Sumeet, is shattered upon learning about her choice.

In the coming episode, Shlok brings Raunak’s girlfriend in front of Sumeet on her Haldi day. She reveals Raunak’s true identity in front of Sumeet. She mentions how Raunak has had many girlfriends in the past, and he has used them for his personal motives. Sumeet gets shocked and slaps Shlok for putting cheap allegations about Raunak. Sumeet refuses to believe Shlok and Raunak’s girlfriend’s statements.

Will Shlok stop Sumeet and Raunak’s marriage?

Read Latest News