Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Twin For Airport Look; User Says 'Attitude To Aise Dikha Raha Hai Jaise..'

Katrina and Vicky appeared airport, twining in a dark green hoodie and black pants. Their style was completed with sneakers and black glasses. While Chikni Chameli diva had no makeup, her soft curls made her look adorable. The duo walked together, and the paparazzi captured it all. Since the video has been shared, it has been buzzing over the internet.

Reacting to the spotted video shared on the Instagram account @viralbhayani, users shared their opinions in the comments. A user said, “Attitude to aise dikha rh h jaise katrina wife ho iski.” “He kept his right hand available just incase she wants to hold it,” commented the other. The third said, “Cutest couple of B-town.” The fourth said, “Katrina’s airport looks are my favourite; she looks so beautiful ❤️.” At the same time, many others shared their views via emoticons.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on 9 December 2021. The pictures of their wedding circulated over the web. Ever since their marriage, the duo occasionally shares their photographs.

