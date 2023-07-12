ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Shlok brings Sumeet home

Sumeet sits outside the house in the rain. Later, a few goons witnesses Sumeet sitting alone. They approach her. However, Shlok comes to Sumeet’s rescue and brings her home in Zee TV’s show Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
12 Jul,2023 12:29:13
Meet spoiler: Shlok brings Sumeet home 832986

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions continues to captivate viewers with its emotional twists and turns.  As per the plot, Sumeet bravely gathers the courage to disclose her marriage to Shlok, causing the family a wave of disbelief and uncertainty. Sumeet reveals to Raj the truth behind her forced marriage to Raunak. Determined to assert her newfound identity and claim her rightful place, Sumeet sets out for Shlok’s house, declaring it her new home. However, Shlok denies the validity of their marriage, leaving Sumeet in a state of emotional turmoil.

Poonam loses her temper and insults Sumeet, accusing her of being characterless. She sternly orders Sumeet to leave, clarifying that Shlok never married her. Filled with anger, Poonam forcefully throws Sumeet out of the house. However, Sumeet refuses to give up and returns, desperately pleading with Shlok to speak the truth. Unfortunately, Shlok remains silent, leaving Sumeet in a state of despair. Poonam pushes Sumeet out, slamming the door in her face.

In the coming episode, Sumeet sits outside the house in the rain. Shlok witnesses her all drenched but hesitates to bring home. Later, a few goons witnesses Sumeet sitting alone. They approach her. However, Shlok comes to Sumeet’s rescue. Sumeet gets injured, and soon, Shlok brings Sumeet home.

Will Sumeet fight for her rights?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
I am happy that viewers find Kaveri in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan to be a cute villain: Manisha Purohit 832942
I am happy that viewers find Kaveri in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan to be a cute villain: Manisha Purohit
Maitree spoiler: Yash proposes marriage to Maitree 832787
Maitree spoiler: Yash proposes marriage to Maitree
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider gets to know a big truth 832779
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider gets to know a big truth
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun contacts Radha for help 832776
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun contacts Radha for help
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya executes a devious plan to trap Rajveer 832646
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya executes a devious plan to trap Rajveer
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Mihika refuse to participate in Teej rituals 832631
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Mihika refuse to participate in Teej rituals
Latest Stories
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shakti gets Shiv's signature on her scholarship form 832955
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shakti gets Shiv’s signature on her scholarship form
Shah Rukh Khan’s word of gratitude for Vijay Sethupathi wins Internet, read 832945
Shah Rukh Khan’s word of gratitude for Vijay Sethupathi wins Internet, read
Somy Ali Must Be Heard 832939
Somy Ali Must Be Heard
I closely resemble Shubhra, the character I portray in UP-65: Pragati Mishra 832937
I closely resemble Shubhra, the character I portray in UP-65: Pragati Mishra
Buffoon Could Have Been So Much More Than What It Eventually Is 832934
Buffoon Could Have Been So Much More Than What It Eventually Is
It's all 'sugar n spicy' for Tara Sutaria; see pics 832909
It’s all ‘sugar n spicy’ for Tara Sutaria; see pics
Read Latest News