Mera Balam Thanedaar Spoiler: Bulbul Challenges Veer To Color Him

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, is ruling hearts with an interesting and dramatic storyline. As seen so far, Veer praises Bulbul for trying to speak English and takes her side. After that, Shalini apologizes to everyone. Hearing Bulbul’s praise, Drishti becomes upset. On the other hand, Sulakshana learns from Pandit Ji that there is a ‘dosha’ in Bulbul’s horoscope, which will spoil Veer’s life. In contrast, Bulbul and Veer enjoy quality time together.

Mera Balam Thanedaar Ep 66 3rd April 2024 Written Spoiler Update

In the coming episode, viewers will witness that Sulakshana decides to talk with Geeta as they have fooled her with Veer and Bulbul’s marriage. In contrast, Veer asks Bulbul if she likes Holi. Bulbul joyfully reveals she loves Holi very much, and in her village, Pushkar, she was famous, and people used to say, Now Holid celebration will double as Bulbul is here with her gang.

In addition, Bulbul advises him and the people from Ajmer to be careful with her, as she will paint him in her color. Soon, Veer comes close to Bulbul and challenges her that once people from Ajmer come into the ground, nobody can beat them.

So, are you ready to see Veer and Bulbul play Holi together?