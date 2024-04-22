Mera Balam Thanedaar Spoiler: Drishti Frames Bulbul A Liar, Sulakshana Misunderstands

The Colors TV television show Mera Balam Thanedaar is produced by Shashi Sumeet Production. As seen so far, Bulbul imagines about Veer in the school. And she found a letter in the class which was for someone. In contrast, Drishti gets upset that despite her efforts, Sulakshana is not getting impressed by her. Soon, she came up with a new plan. In contrast, Bulbul decides to go home.

Mera Balam Thanedaar Ep 79 22nd April 2024 Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, the audience will see Bulbul leave for home, and she gets a text from Sulakshana asking her to buy medicines. While leaving home, Bulbul notices Varnika leaving with Avinash. Despite Bulbul’s attempts to stop her, Varnika leaves with Avinash, promising to meet him later for a meteor shower. Unknown to everyone, Avinash’s real plan is to take compromising pictures of Varnika. However, Bulbul impresses Sulakshana by managing to fulfill both her responsibilities. On the other hand, Drishti’s cunning plan leads Sulakshana to believe Bulbul is a liar, as Drishti secretly orders the medicines online.

Will Bulbul uncover Drishti’s deception before it’s too late?

Starring Shruti Choudhary and Shagun Pandey in lead roles, the show deals with the love story of an IAS officer and a teenage girl. After marriage, the couple deals with the chaos.