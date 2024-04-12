Mera Balam Thanedaar Spoiler: Sulakshana Gives Bulbul Last Chance To Fix Things, Drishti Takes Advantage

The Colors TV television show Mera Balam Thanedaar is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show rules hearts with an interesting and dramatic storyline. As seen so far, Sulakshana questions Bulbul’s (Shruti Choudhary) relationship with Veer (Shagun Pandey). But Bulbul couldn’t say anything. Sulakshana forces her to reveal the secret she is not getting close to Veer, but Bulbul denies telling anything. Hearing this Sulakshana decides to throw Bulbul out of the house but Vardhan stops her and asks her to reconsider her decision as Bulbul is Veer’s wife. Late Bulbul leaves to complete Gangur ritual. Later Ratan approached Bulbul unaware of Veer’s presence.

Mera Balam Thanedaar Ep 73 12th April 2024 Spoiler

In tonight’s episode, Veer and Bulbul agree to a farmhouse getaway announced by Vardhan, surprising Bulbul. However, Bulbul’s secretive conversation with Vardhan raises questions about their plan. In the meantime, Sulakshana warns Bulbul about her last chance to fix things, giving her laddoos.

Meanwhile, Drishti overhears Geeta and Bulbul’s discussion about Devendra’s baby idea, vowing to keep Bulbul away from Veer. Drishti instigates Ratan against Bulbul, leading to a dangerous confrontation at the farmhouse. Later, Veer, influenced by laddoos, goes missing, endangering Bulbul and Drishti. However, Veer’s timely intervention saves them, forming an unexpected alliance with Drishti.

Will Veer’s heroic act bring him closer to Bulbul?

Starring Shruti Choudhary and Shagun Pandey in lead roles, the show deals with the love story of a IAS officer and a teenage girl.