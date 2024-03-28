Mera Balam Thanedaar spoiler: Sulakshana learns about Bulbul’s real age from pandit

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Bulbul and Veer reach the temple on time and perform Mahaabhishek puja on Mahashivratri. Sulakshana and other family members also reach and gets worried witnesses Bulbul and Veer’s condition. Bulbul reveals about the fire accident and apologizes to her mother-in-law. Later, she brings Drishti to her house and asks her to stay with them. Drishti gets happy and yet again plan to bring trouble in Bulbul’s life.

Bulbul and Veer celebrate Holi wherein Bulbul drinks bhaang. Soon, she starts acting weird and reveals a big secret. Bulbul tells Veer a big secret. Intoxicated Bulbul reveals to Veer that she was supposed to leave him and his family. Veer gets upset and angry at Bulbul as he believes that she cannot share her secrets with him openly. The next day, Bulbul fears whether she has revealed her age secret to Veer and starts apologizing to him.

In the coming episode, Drishti is devastated to find her portrait removed by Veer, vowing to break his marriage with Bulbul. Later, Drishti overhears Sulakshana and Vishesh discussing Bulbul’s kundali and Veer’s involvement in a fire incident. Sensing an opportunity, Drishti suggests remaking Bulbul’s kundali. Sulakshana agrees, insisting on matching Veer and Bulbul’s kundalis, prompting Drishti to arrange a meeting with the pandit immediately. On the other hand, Sulakshana and Drishti are stunned to learn from the pandit that Bulbul’s real age is 17, not 19.

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.