Saru Serial Spoiler: Saru Attacks Kamini, Tries To Unmask Her

The Zee TV show Saru, produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen an engaging drama revolving around Kamini planning to clear Saroja from her way to snatch all the property from Sadanand and Annapurna. Kamini overhears Saru telling Chandrakant about his long-lost daughter, and she plans to kill her tonight.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 104 spoiler, airing on 25 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, Kamini plans to get rid of Annapurna as that will help her get all the property in Anika’s name. Kamini takes out Annapurna’s oxygen mask in the hospital, hanging her on her deathbed. Anika and Kamini look happy with their cunning conspiracy. Also, Kamini wishes to teach Saru a lesson after getting all the property in Anika’s name.

Later, Kamini approaches in a darker room, trying to hit the woman in the yellow saree, thinking she is Saroja, unaware that Saru has set a trap for her. As Kamini comes closer, Saru gets into action. She attacks Kamini, who tries to fight with her. Saru swears to unmask her and expose her in front of everyone, unaware that the woman behind the mask is Kamini.

Will Saru be able to unmask Kamini’s face?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.