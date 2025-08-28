Saru Serial Spoiler: Saru Introduces Herself As Heiress Of Bajaj Family, Anika Shattered

The Zee TV show Saru, produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen an engaging drama as Kamini tries to kill Annapurna by cutting off her oxygen supply in the hospital. On the other hand, Anika prepares for the celebration, as she will become the new owner of the Bajaj company after 12 at night.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 107 spoiler, airing on 28 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, you will see a major twist filled with drama as Saru (Mohak Matkar) introduces her true identity. As Anika, her mother, and grandmother Kamini celebrate her becoming the new owner of the Bajaj family, Saru makes her grand entry with Ganpati Bappa in her hand. As Anika goes to announce herself as the new owner of the Bajaj family, Saru introduces herself as Saraswati Bajaj, emphasising she is the real heiress and owner of the Bajaj family and house.

Saru’s shocking revelation leaves Anika, her mother, and Kamini spellbound. At the same time, Chandru witnesses everything silently. Saru’s bold move has introduced a new twist to the show.

What will Anika and Kamini do now?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.