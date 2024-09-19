Social Media Sensation Payal Basak to Enthrall as Goddess Durga on Sun Bangla’s Mahishasuramardini

In a remarkable crossover from social media to television, Payal Basak, a popular dancer and influencer, has been cast as Goddess Durga in Sun Bangla’s Mahishasuramardini event. This iconic program, airing on Mahalaya morning, showcases various interpretations of the goddess and features renowned actresses Koel Mallick and Subhashree Ganguly on other channels.

Payal’s journey to television began with her YouTube channel, where she and her husband, Daipayan, share their dance performances. After releasing promotional content for their Mahishasuramardini production, Sun Bangla approached Payal with an offer to portray Goddess Durga.

In an exclusive interview with ABP Anand, Payal shared her excitement and gratitude for this opportunity. “We had planned to create our own Mahishasuramardini content, but Sun Bangla’s proposal was unexpected and thrilling,” she said. Payal’s experience donning the goddess’s attire was transformative. “While shooting, I felt an intense connection to Durga; it was no longer just a role.”

Payal’s transition from social media to television marks a significant milestone in her career. Previously, she has appeared on popular shows like Dadagiri and Saregamapa, showcasing her impressive dance skills. Her online presence has garnered a substantial following, making her an ideal candidate for this iconic role.

Sun Bangla’s decision to cast Payal Basak alongside established actresses underscores the growing influence of social media personalities in mainstream entertainment. This crossover is expected to captivate audiences and bridge the gap between digital and traditional platforms.

As Mahalaya approaches, audiences eagerly anticipate Payal Basak’s portrayal of Goddess Durga, blending tradition with modern digital charm. Will this performance pave the way for social media influencers and mainstream television collaborations? Only time will tell.

With Sun Bangla’s Mahishasuramardini event, Payal Basak takes a monumental step in her career, inspiring countless social media personalities and solidifying her position as a talented and versatile artist.