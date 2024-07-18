StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak To Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

StarPlus television shows are ruling over audiences’ hearts, ranking at the top of the TRP chart. With gripping storylines and major twists, the show continues to captivate. So, we have compiled all the major plot developments for your favorite shows, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Jhanak to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the upcoming episode, the Poddar family gets emotional when they see Rohit. Vidya cries over her son’s return and expresses her happiness by kissing him. At the same time, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) adores his brother. On the other hand, Ruhi is tense with Rohit’s return. Later, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) convinces Vidya and Madhav to return to Poddar’s house. While Armaan insists on staying with Abhira, she denies it, and they indulge in cute moments.

2) Jhanak

Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) agrees to come with Guruji to The Star Dance Of India Competition. Guruji convinces Jhanak to participate in the reality show. When Jhanak shows her dance moves, she impresses everyone. Guruji’s other students get upset with him because of his support for Jhanak. Now, Jhanak will turn her dreams into reality.

3) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) become emotional. Savi cries bitterly after the Adoption authority rejects her proposal for child adoption. She feels hurt that she can’t adopt a child. On the other hand, Rajat expresses his grief in front of Savi, highlighting that she is experiencing the same feeling she made Rajat feel by separating him from his daughter Sai.

4) Anupamaa

In the upcoming episode, a surprising twist occurs when Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) comes to the temple to take blessings and pray for Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and her daughter Adhya. Later, she finds a man playing flute, and that person turns out to be Anuj. Both become emotional upon seeing each other. But Anuj ignores Anupama, leaving her curious.