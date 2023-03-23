Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal the Colors show produced by Beyond Dreams is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. The show has been receiving tremendous response and has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline.

As per the plot, Viaan’s friend Ahana is revealed to be the daughter of Nandini, one of the werewolves trapped in the Yogini temple. Veer takes the journal’s photocopy from her and goes to his father’s samadhi and after digging finds the yogvedica. Armaan brings Esha home and goes downstairs to get her some aspirin. He then learns that Viaan has Ahana over. Armaan runs upstairs to find Esha gone.

Now, in the coming episode, Esha wakes to find that she and Mahek have been kidnapped by Ahana and Vicky. Armaan has been trying to find her and asks Veer for help, but he refuses. Armaan eventually saves Esha and Mahek. Armaan later ends up killing Vicky. With the help of Mahek, the Yogini temple is opened, and Veer realizes that Kavya is not inside. Ahana enters the Yogini temple to find her mother Nandini and helps her escape by having her feed on Esha’s blood.

What dangers will Nandini bring now?

