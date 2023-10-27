Television | Spoilers

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu gets shattered upon knowing Manjiri's truth

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhimanyu getting to know the truth about Manjiri sending him to jail. He will be shattered upon knowing the truth.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Oct,2023 12:57:20
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama which hovers around the wedding of Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod). As we know, the two were to get married in court when Manjiri got her son Abhimanyu arrested for a faulty fraud case. Now, with Abhimanyu coming out of jail, he is hellbent on knowing who helped Parth in framing him. However, Akshara has stopped her family from telling Abhimanyu the truth. Akshara believes that Abhimanyu will be shattered to see the cruel side of his mother.

We wrote about the Goenka family making Abhimanyu comfortable by giving him a rousing welcome. He was asked to cut a cake too.

The coming episode will see Abhimanyu wanting to know about the person involved in framing him. Going against Akshara’s order, Aarohi will be the one who would give Abhimanyu the hint of asking the same question to his mother Manjiri.

Abhimanyu will go to his mother, but upon seeing her guilt-stricken face, will realize that it was her mother who did it. He will question her, and Manjiri will confess before her son that she was responsible for sending Abhimanyu to jail.

Abhimanyu’s world will come crashing down upon him. He will be heartbroken and will walk away from the place. Akshara will give him ample support.

But will Abhimanyu be able to get over this trauma?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Srividya Rajesh

