Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Armaan-Abhira gear up for engagement; Ruhi loses real engagement ring

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama revolving around the engagement of Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). We wrote in detail about the engagement being well-organized with the Poddars donning the black colour theme for the occasion. Armaan and Abhira wore golden-coloured attires. Armaan and Abhira had a romantic dance wherein props of the courtroom were used to introduce the bride to the guests assembled. As we know, Abhira remained tense as she had lost the real engagement ring of Armaan. But Armaan replaced it with a fake one, which was a replica of the real one.

The upcoming episode will see the dance happening amidst which even Dadisa will seem very happy. However, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) will be silently hatching a plan to reveal the real ring to Dadisa. She will have the real ring in hand and will wait for the opportune moment when she can break the news to Dadisa. However, Abhira will accidentally dash against Ruhi, and in the process, the ring will slip out of Ruhi’s hand. Ruhi will be in shock at losing the ring.

Who will get the real ring now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.