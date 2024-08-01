Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Armaan and Abhira get emotional; seek forgiveness from each other

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) being worried for Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) as she has yet again got into a tangle by taking Ruhi’s case. However, Abhira had her own reasons to take the case as Manish requested her to help him by taking Ruhi’s divorce case. As we know, Armaan and Abhira got into a fight at home, after Armaan defended Abhira in front of his family. Armaan and Abhira spent a sleepless night thinking about each other.

The upcoming episode will see both Armaan and Abhira eager to meet each other after the fight and make amends. They will meet each other and hug each other as soon as they will meet. Abhira will apologise to Armaan and will tell him that they had decided not to interfere in Rohit and Ruhi’s relationship, but when Manish forced her to take the case, she could not refuse. Armaan too will ask for forgiveness for being rude to Abhira. Abhira will console Armaan saying that he did support her in front of the family, and only got angry when they were together.

They will passionately hug each other and will apologize. It will be a sight to watch for every Armaan and Abhira fan.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.