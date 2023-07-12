Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir calls Abhimanyu 'Dadda'; Abhinav and Akshara get hurt

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen exciting drama with Abhir starting to feel comfortable in the presence of his Dadda, Abhimanyu Birla. As we know, Abhir has been giving a cold shoulder to his parents, Abhinav and Akshara. Akshara and Abhinav tried meeting Abhir at the Birla house, but he behaved unusually. We saw how Abhir started to call Abhimanyu as his Dadda. This made Abhimanyu ecstatic. Now, the Birla family is planning to get Abhir admission to the best of schools, for which Akshara is also needed as the mother of the kid. This has broken the confidence of Abhinav as he feels left out, as he is no more the father of Abhir as per records. However, Akshara has promised Abhinav that Abhir will always be his son.

The coming episode will see Abhinav and Akshara going to the school for Abhir’s admission. Abhimanyu and Abhir will come well-dressed too. The Principal will want to meet the parents of Abhir, which will mean that Abhinav is not required.

All of this and Abhir’s continued distancing from his parents will hurt Akshara and Abhinav. However, when they will hear Abhir calling Abhimanyu Dadda they will get emotional and hurt too.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

