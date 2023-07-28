Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir lands into big trouble

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhir longing to see his mother Akshara (Pranali Rathod). With the help of Ruhi, Abhir has eloped from the Birla house without telling anyone. He is on his way but loses track soon. He soils his money in the rain and also his phone gets damaged. This puts Abhir in a lot of problem and he does not know what to do.

On the other hand, the coming episode will see tension mounting within Akshara as she will be very much worried for Abhir. She will have high fever and due to the landslide, Abhinav (Jay Soni) will not be able to take her to the hospital. When she would get consciousness, she will tell Abhinav that she senses danger to Abhir and that she wants to talk to him.

The Birlas on the other hand, will be clueless and will soon fetch the help of police to find Abhir. As we know, this track will culminate with the death of Abhinav.

What will happen to Abhir?

Abhir will get unconscious inside a truck and will be accidentally taken by the truck guy.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.