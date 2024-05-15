Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira breaks Armaan’s heart; Ruhi takes a big decision

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) testifying wrongly in the court that her marriage to Armaan Poddar (Rohit Purohit) happened forcibly, without her consent. Armaan has been angry with her and wants an answer to her lies. Abhira, as we know, has a bigger agenda in mind, of uniting Madhav and Vidya, which Dadisa promised for Abhira’s lies. However, she kept this deal that she has had with Dadisa, away from Armaan’s knowledge.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan’s outburst in anger at Abhira’s court statement. He will question her again and again on why she had to lie. Abhira will burst out with an answer that she hates the sight of him and his family, and wants to go away from them at the earliest. This truth from Abhira will break Armaan’s heart, and he will stand shocked. Abhira’s words will hurt Armaan so much that he will declare that their relationship is over. He will tell her never to help him even when he is dying.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1289 14th May Written Episode Update

To Armaan’s shock, Abhira testified in court that their marriage was forced on her and that she did not consent to it. This made Armaan unhappy. Dadisa was pleased that her attempt to separate Armaan and Abhira was successful.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.