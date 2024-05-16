Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira gets to know about Armaan-Ruhi wedding; feels shattered

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) declaring before Armaan (Rohit Purohit) that she hated him and his family and wanted to go out of their lives. This shocked Armaan so much that he called it an end to their relationship. As we know, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) wants to take advantage of Armaan’s break-up with Abhira. She wants to unite with her long-time lover Armaan. She categorically told Vidya about Armaan and Ruhi having been in love earlier, and that Armaan sacrificed his love for Rohit.

The upcoming episode will see Ruhi’s desperation yielding results when Vidya will tell Dadisa about her idea of Armaan-Ruhi marriage. Vidya will tell Dadisa that she earlier wanted Armaan to marry Ruhi, but only on Dadisa’s insistence, she got Rohit married to Ruhi. However, this will be overheard by Abhira and she will feel devastated.

As we know, Abhira fell in love with Armaan, but did not reveal it to him as she believed that Armaan carried no feelings for her. We hear that Abhira will be devastated on hearing the news.

Abhira will be about to write her exam on the same day, but will find it troublesome to concentrate on her paper as she will be worried about Armaan and Ruhi’s marriage.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1290 15th May Written Episode Update

Armaan got angry at Abhira for giving a wrong statement in court. Abhira told Armaan that she hated him and his family, and wanted to get out. Armaan was shattered and he called it an end to their relationship.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.