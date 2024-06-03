Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan and Abhira get caught in the rain; Abhira injures her hand

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) reconciling with her fate after the shocking incident at the party. She has got back to her job of planning the wedding of Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani). Dadisa offered to get her a job at any legal firm she wanted, but she refused to take it. Ruhi offered Abhira money, and she refused to take that too.

The upcoming drama will see Armaan and Abhira getting trapped in the rain together. It will so happen that Armaan will go to the temple, and coincidentally will find Abhira there. Armaan’s car will break down, and Abhira will repair it for him. Later, the weather will turn bad and it will start raining. Armaan and Abhira will take shelter at a house, where Abhira will have a fall and will injure her hand. Armaan will take her to the doctor and will get her treated.

Meanwhile, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) will be waiting for Armaan and will be tense as Abhira too will not be around. It will be the Mehendi ritual happening, and Ruhi will wait for Armaan to arrive.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1308 2nd June Written Episode Update

Abhira returned to her work and to the Poddar house to resume her task as a wedding planner. Ruhi offered Abhira with monetary help, but Abhira refused to accept it.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.