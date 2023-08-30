Television | Spoilers

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Muskan hating the presence of Abhimanyu in the Goenka house. She will openly express her displeasure which will irk the family.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Abhir is upset and embarrassed about his bed-wetting issue. We saw how Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) noticed it accidentally when he entered the room from the window, after Abhir had locked himself inside. However, Abhir conveyed to Abhimanyu that Akshara should not know about it.

The coming episode will see Abhimanyu getting the permission to stay in the Goenka house till Abhir’s exams end. However, the reason would be because Abhir will need Abhimanyu’s help in his bed-wetting secret.

The episode to air will see Muskan having a major problem with Abhimanyu’s presence in the Goenka house. She will openly fight with him and let her emotions out. The family will be shocked to know what Muskan feels about Abhimanyu. Kairav and Muskan will have a fight, which will affect their marital relationship. Muskan will decide to leave the house and go back to Kasauli.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.