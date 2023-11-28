Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Rohit and Ruhi get engaged

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira and Akshara winning the case, and getting Yuvraj acquitted for killing Anurag. Yuvraj is jailed for 10 years. Armaan sends out a thank you letter to Akshara and Abhira and is shown leaving Mussorie. He needs to attend his brother Rohit’s engagement, and also has unfulfilled duties with his lover Ruhi. However, Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) is not aware that Ruhi (Pratiksha Honkar) is the girl who is marrying his brother Rohit (Shivam Khajuria).

Armaan gets back to his house, in time for Rohit’s engagement. The coming episode will surely focus on the major heartbreak that is coming Armaan’s way. Also, it will be a shocker for Ruhi too.

Armaan will come to the house right on time for the engagement, but will not be able to go near Rohit and his family as there will be a lot of guests on the way. Armaan will be eager to see the girl’s face, but will not be able to. Rohit and Ruhi will get engaged, and Dadisa will suggest that there is a good muhurat in two days and will ask whether the wedding can happen on the day. The Goenkas will also approve of it and there will be a big celebration. Ruhi will be heartbroken after the engagement and will move out to find some time for herself.

Armaan will meet his brother and family and will get into a happy moment.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1121 27th November Written Episode Update

Sanjay took over the case of Yuvraj from Armaan. But Abhira’s big proof decided the fate of Yuvraj. He was proven guilty and was given a 10-year jail imprisonment.

How will Armaan and Ruhi get to know the reality?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.