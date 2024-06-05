Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi gets to know Abhira’s truth; shocked in disbelief

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) finally confessing her feelings of love before Armaan (Rohit Purohit). However, the confession from Abhira’s side came exactly two days prior to his wedding to Ruhi. Armaan stood confused, as he realized that even though he was getting married to Ruhi, he just could not stop thinking about Abhira.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira struggling with her emotions, especially after revealing it to Armaan. She will find her mangalsutra in the temple premise of the house, and will take it silently. Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) will notice that Abhira is in love with Armaan and this will shock her.

On the other hand, Swarna will question Ruhi whether she can be sure of Armaan loving her. Ruhi’s silence will speak volumes for itself and Swarna will discourage her from the marriage. Meanwhile, Surekha will ask Ruhi to send Abhira away from her job.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1310 4th June Written Episode Update

Abhira confessed that she loves Armaan and will continue to love him. Armaan was shocked to hear this confession from Abhira. He was disturbed and wondered why she did not reveal it before hand.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.