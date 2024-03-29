Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi goes against Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama during Holi where Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) were about to tell their secrets to the family. Later, we saw Ruhi getting extremely uncomfortable with the closeness of Abhira and Armaan (Rohit Purohit). We wrote about Abhira and Armaan supporting Krish for his decision to join the art college.

The coming episode will see Krish getting into a major problem when he desires to perform in a cultural event at his college. Sanjay, his father will get to know of it and will want to stop him from doing so.

In the commotion that will happen between the father and son, Sanjay will push Krish which will result in the boy falling and fracturing his leg. This will anger Abhira as she will see Sanjay pushing Krish.

However, Ruhi will also be present at the place, and will not be able to see how Krish fell down. But when Abhira will point fingers at Sanjay for causing pain to his own son, Ruhi will go against Abhira as she will not know the truth. She will tell quite confidently that Sanjay did not push Krish.

This will lead to a big conflict between Abhira and Ruhi.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1242 28th March January Written Episode Update

Krish sold his bike and enrolled in the art college. Sanjay did not like it, and Dadisa ordered to send Krish to the USA to study law.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.