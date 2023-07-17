Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Shibu teases Abhir

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Manjiri creating problems for Akshara (Pranali Rathod), which is not liked by Abhir. We saw how Abhir saw Akshara being humiliated and scolded by Manjiri. He has started to dislike Manjiri and does not talk to her. Amidst all this, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara had a tiff wherein Akshara requested Abhimanyu to not take Abhir away from them.

We also saw the Goenka house being happy as Akshara passed her LLB exam. There were joyous celebrations in the house. Abhir after a long time had a good time with his mother.

The coming episode will see the arrival of Shibu, son of Parth and Shefali. As we know, there is a marital issue that Parth and Shefali face after Parth was revealed to be a woman beater. Amidst this, Shefali will be forced to welcome her son.

Shibu will be a bit arrogant and naughty by nature. He will stamp on Abhir’s shoe when he will come into the house. When the kids will be playing, Abhir will get the chit of Papa and will be nervous and confused about what he needs to talk about. He will mix up between Abhimanyu and Abhinav and Shibu will tease him on having two fathers.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.