Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira to get pregnant through surrogacy; Is Ruhi the surrogate mother?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the show taking a leap of five months, post which the struggle of Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) to beget a child is faced by rejections. As we have already written, Armaan and Abhira tried the IVF method of treatment to get pregnant. Even while Abhira was hopeful of a positive result through IVF, they were faced with rejections. Abhira could not handle herself and was totally depressed. This was when the doctor suggested the idea of surrogacy through IVF.

The upcoming episode will see happiness knocking on the doors of Armaan and Abhira. They will receive the news of their being pregnant. Abhira will be extremely happy and will not be able to process the news. She will lock herself up in a room, fighting her emotions alone.

As we know, Abhira wanted to adapt to surrogacy but Armaan was initially reluctant. However, it will be interesting to see whether Armaan would have agreed to surrogacy, seeing Abhira’s desperate nature to become a mother. Also, there will be a sequence where Rohit will get to know of Armaan and Abhira failing in their IVF treatment. He will also know about the doctor suggesting surrogacy to them. It will be interesting to see whether Ruhi will get to be the surrogate mother of Abhira’s child.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.