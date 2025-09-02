Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan digs deep into Anshuman’s death case; Will he get new clues?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) failing to prove Abhira’s (Samridhii Shukla) innocence in court. The verdict was given, with Abhira getting a life sentence for her crime of killing Anshuman. While it was tough for Armaan to accept it, the news broke the heart of little Maira. Dadisa and others in the family could not digest the fact that Abhira could serve a life sentence for a crime she had not committed.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan getting all the more involved in studying Abhira’s case and finding new facts related to Anshuman’s death. He will engross himself in work, which will irk Gitanjali all the more. She will plan a puja for them, but Armaan will not be ready to partake in it. While he will distance Gitanjali from himself, he will get involved more and more in looking for newer clues with which he can start the case of Abhira again. He will plan to search the cafe where the incident happened.

Will Armaan get new clues?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.