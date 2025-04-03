Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan returns to his law firm; feels emotional taking Rohit’s place

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Poddar family deeply immersed in the mourning after losing two lives, that of Shivani and Rohit. As we know, both Rohit (Romiit Raaj) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) were brought in critical condition to the hospital, while Shivani was brought dead. With Rohit passing away, grief hit the whole family, and Armaan and Abhira showed courage to support Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani). Armaan could not handle himself after losing his mother and brother but had to be strong for Ruhi’s sake.

The upcoming episode will see the Poddar family trying to motivate Armaan and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) to deal with their life in a fresh way. There will be a changed equation between Dadisa and Abhira, which will surprise one and all. Dadisa will be quite drawn towards Abhira’s well-being.

Armaan will be coaxed by the family to rejoin his firm and take his rightful place. But for Armaan, it will be a pain-stricken decision as he would have to take the place of Rohit in the firm. He will be pained all the more that he is taking his brother’s place.

What will happen next?

