Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Daksh calls Armaan ‘Papa’; Abhira in shock

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) running around Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) to help her heal after the death of Rohit. Abhira stood strong in handling the grief of Armaan who mourned the deaths of his mother and brother. The Poddar family too felt the deep loss of Rohit and had their own emotional phases. Amidst this, Vidya stood tall and wanted Armaan to take Rohit’s place in the house as well as in the firm.

We wrote about Ruhi gifting her big room to Armaan and Abhira so that they find their happy space. We saw her missing Rohit and Armaan advising her to move on, which would be a big gift for Rohit.

The upcoming episode will give rise to many incidents wherein Abhira will not get the prominence that she deserves in the family. There will be a sweet moment wherein little Daksh will for the first time, speak. He will call Ruhi his Mumma and Armaan his Papa. This will create an awkward moment for Armaan, Abhira and Ruhi. Abhira will be shocked and will not know how to react.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.