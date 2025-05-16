Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Devastated Abhira refuses to return home; prays for Pookie’s return

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Pookie getting lost owing to Abhira’s (Samridhii Shukla) carelessness, according to Armaan (Rohit Purohit). As we know, the entire Poddar family went on a trip for the naming ceremony of Pookie, wherein Armaan continued to be extra-cautious about Pookie’s well-being. As we know, in his quest to be overprotective, Armaan has been rude to one and all in the family, and more towards Abhira. Ruhi pointed out this fact to Armaan, making him realize that he was ruining his marital life. The sudden disappearance of Pookie added yet another grief to the journey of Armaan and Abhira. Armaan blamed Abhira for being careless and went on a search. We wrote about Abhira finding herself looking for her kid on the streets, breaking down on the road.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira losing her self-esteem with Pookie going missing. She will curse herself and call herself a bad mother, and will pray for Pookie’s return. Manish and Ruhi will arrive at the scene to handle Abhira. Abhira, though will be at the lowest ebb of confidence and will worry over Pookie’s well-being. She will pray to God for her kid to be found, and will refuse to go back to the house, even if the kid is found.

As we know, the show’s preview has already shown viewers a glimpse of the post-leap story wherein Armaan lives the life of an RJ while Abhira stays alone, pining for her husband and kid. It is also shown that Armaan lives a happy life with his daughter.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.