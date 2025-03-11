Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Armaan forgets to wish Abhira on their anniversary; Abhira gets heartbroken

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) beginning to adjust to their new lifestyle. However, Abhira’s injury scare worried Armaan, especially because she hid the fact from him. We wrote about Armaan in his haste, damaging the vehicle he drove, resulting in a new problem for him. When things appeared better, Abhira got in touch with Vidya, who requested her to help her get closer to Armaan again. Armaan got to know about Abhira’s moves and got angry at her.

The upcoming episode will see a repercussion to this fight when Abhira will try to persuade Armaan to meet Vidya once and hear her out. Armaan will be so annoyed at Abhira for supporting Vidya and will get angry at her. He will be so upset at Abhira that he will fail and forget to wish Abhira on their wedding anniversary. While Abhira will wait for a cute wish to come from Armaan, Armaan’s anger will not allow him to recollect their special day.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.