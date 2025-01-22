Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: RK’s showdown with Armaan; supports Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with RK (Siddharth Shivpuri) calling the shots as a sudden intruder into the life of Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). He not only saved her life but also offered her a job when she lost her license to practise as a lawyer. RK’s playfulness and happy life were seen. Abhira seemed rather confused about why RK was helping her. We also saw the love story of Abhir and Charu develop with Abhir confessing his feelings of love to Charu. However, Ruhi was sceptical of this alliance happening, considering the enmity between both families.

Amidst all this, the past about RK will open up which will be staggering to digest. RK will have a mother, who would have lost her mental stability. Within such a joyous RK will lie the wounded and pained man. Abhira will slowly start to understand RK better.

The upcoming episode will also see RK take control of Abhira’s life in a bigger way. RK will oppose the way in which Armaan (Rohit Purohit) will treat Abhira. Soon, RK will have a showdown with Armaan and will protect Abhira.

We already are aware of the fact that Armaan nad Abhira’s relationship is lost in te ordeals they have faced. Now, this new angle of RK in their lives will lead to more disturbing events.

What will happen next?

