Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Ruhi develops changed feelings for Armaan; gets confused

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) getting back to the Poddar house for the sake of Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani). They hid their pain and grief and moulded themselves to take care of Ruhi and Daksh. We wrote about Ruhi being kind enough to gift them her room. She also told Abhira that she wanted to give her and Armaan their baby and will go ahead in doing that confidently. Amidst this, the Poddar family forced Armaan to rejoin the firm and take Rohit’s place.

The upcoming episode will see Ruhi suddenly developing a changed feeling towards Armaan. She will feel good in Armaan’s presence, and certain actions of hers will be surprising and shocking too. The more Ruhi will see Armaan and Abhira’s closeness, the more her feelings for Armaan will develop. However, she will also be confused in the mind and will miss Rohit too.

Will Ruhi strive to get Armaan for herself?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.