Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Ruhi misses Rohit; Armaan gives her valuable advice

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Poddar family reeling with the untimely demise of Rohit (Romiit Raaj). Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) got back to the Poddar house amid a few people’s acceptance and rejections too. Dadisa did not like the idea of Armaan taking the place of Rohit at home and in the firm too. She was seen objecting to the idea of Armaan’s return to the firm. However, we have already written about Armaan and Abhira’s return to the family’s firm.

We also wrote about Armaan and Abhira taking care of Ruhi and Daksh and helping them out through their healing phase.

The upcoming episode will see Ruhi seeing Armaan and Abhira getting close to each other. Their romantic moment will automatically remind Ruhi about Rohit. She will break down and will miss Rohit’s presence. Armaan will guide Ruhi and tell her that moving on in life will be the biggest gift that she will give Rohit.

Will Ruhi take this advice? What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.