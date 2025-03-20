Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Ruhi pregnant with Armaan-Abhira’s baby; Poddar family kept in the dark

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan’s (Rohit Purohit) disappointment and dejection of not being able to become parents. As we know, they tried IVF treatment in which they failed. The doctor told them that the only option before them will be surrogacy through IVF. The doctor asked them if any family member will oblige and take the decision of giving her womb for their baby for nine months. As we know, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) took the major decison of being the surrogate mother to Armaan and Abhira’s kid.

We wrote about Ruhi collapsing after her treatment during the birthday celebration of Manisha. Armaan and Abhira were also invited for the celebration when tension brew over Ruhi fainting.

The upcoming episode will bring hints to Ruhi being pregnant. Manish Goenka will be the first to break the ice and this will make the Poddar family happy. However, the dilemma before Armaan and Abhira will be that the family will not know about Ruhi carrying their baby. The discussion will happen of letting the truth out to the Poddar family. However, Ruhi will insist Armaan and Abhira to remain quiet as she does not wish to tell them the truth till her delivery.

OMG!!

Will this bring rise to a new problem in Armaan and Abhira’s lives?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.