Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Ruhi’s awkward moment; Armaan-Abhira render support

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) crumbling in the losses of Rohit and Shivani. Armaan was not able to handle himself, and Abhira stood with him like his pillar of support. Both of them decided to take care of Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) and Daksh and bring them back to a phase of positivity in life.

Amidst this, there was the power struggle and equation changes that happened in the Poddar house. Vidya wanted Armaan to take the place of Rohit at home and in office. But Dadisa was against it. However, she developed a soft corner for Abhira, which was surprising to watch. Armaan was forced to rejoin the firm along with Abhira. He was forced to take over the place of Rohit in the firm which broke his heart.

The upcoming episode will also see Armaan and Abhira handling the trauma of Ruhi. She will not be well, and they will be with her, taking care of her. While Armaan will be seen taking care of Daksh, Abhira will take charge of Ruhi’s health and well-being. At night, while Ruhi will be asleep in bed, Abhira and Armaan wil guard her and will sit on either sides of the bed. In her sleep, Ruhi will think of Rohit and will hold Armaan’s hand and get up. It will be an awkward moment created where both Armaan and Ruhi will be embarrassed. But Abhira will handle the moment well and will continue to care for Ruhi.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.