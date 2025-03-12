Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Shivani fasts for Mangalya Teej; Armaan and Abhira mourn the loss of their child

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) trying to help each other in working out a life of their own in the new ambience that they live in. As we know, Armaan was shocked to see the injury on Abhira’s leg and immediately got her treated and scolded her for neglecting it and not telling him about it. Abhira helped Armaan without his knowledge when he damaged the car by driving fast and repaired it for him in order to save his job.

The upcoming episode will see the occasion of Mangalya Teej coming, and Shivani expressing her desire to observe fast on the day. Armaan will stop her from fasting as it will be bad for her health. However, Shivani will assure Armaan that nothing will happen to her and that she will fast and pray for the well-being of Armaan and Abhira.

As the occasion approaches, Armaan and Abhira will feel the pain of losing their child. They will be seen silently dealing with the pain of having lost their kid. Even while Shivani will pray for them, they will mourn for their child, with which they did not even get to spend time.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.