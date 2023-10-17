Television | Spoilers

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Manjiri getting a rude shock when Abhimanyu and Akshara will decide to go in for a court marriage, without her consent.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen an exciting drama with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) standing by Akshara (Pranali Rathod) in her tough times. As we know, Manjiri instigated Abhir against the unborn kid growing up in Akshara. Abhir questioned his mother about her priorities which led to Akshara thinking of aborting her kid. However, Abhimanyu’s support and care stopped her from making this decision in life.

Now, Abhimanyu will take the onus of convincing Abhir and Manjiri for the wedding. The coming episode will also see a turning point where Muskan who was totally against Akshara marrying Abhimanyu, will give her consent to the wedding. This will please Akshara and she will see her future with a positive outlook. However, Akshara will always tell Abhimanyu to reconcile with his mother and get her consent for the marriage. As we know, Abhimanyu left his house as he found Manjiri standing tall in between his happiness.

The coming episode will see Akshara too giving her consent to the wedding. Abhimanyu and Akshara will decide to have a court marriage and the Goenkas will be happy about this. Birlas will be informed too, and this will be a matter of concern for Manjiri. Manjiri would have believed that her son Abhimanyu could not take any drastic decision in his life without her consent. However, the news of Abhimanyu and Akshara having a court marriage will come as a rude shock to Manjiri.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1079 16th October Written Episode Update

Akshara got torn between her love for Abhir and her unborn kid. She decided to abort her kid for the sake of Abhir’s happiness. However, Abhimanyu came at the right time to change Akshara’s mind.

What will she do to oppose it?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.