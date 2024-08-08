StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues to entertain the audience. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles. Check out the written update for episode 1372 of 8th August 2024.
Today’s episode starts with Titu scolding Ansh for not focusing on his studies and asking him not to misbehave. Ansh becomes sad, and Titu tells Ansh to hug him, but Ansh says Titu doesn’t love him. He explains that Vanraj told him that Titu is his stepfather, and that’s why he doesn’t love him. Dimple gets angry at Titu for scolding Ansh. She says Titu doesn’t have the right to scold Ansh. Dimple and Titu argue with each other.
In the next scene, Bala regrets not being able to confess his love for Indra while Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) is thinking about Anupama (Rupali Ganguly). Anuj encourages Bala to confess his feelings before it’s too late. Bala advises Anuj not to be separated from Anupama if he loves her so deeply. Anuj confesses his feelings to Anupama, but she tries to avoid him. Anuj calls out to Anupama and asks her to help find Adya. He requests Anupama’s assistance, and she assures him they can find Adhya together soon.
While sitting alone, Anuj thinks about Anupama, and she looks at him, getting emotional. Suddenly, Anuj feels that someone is looking at him, and he turns to see Anupama standing and looking at him. Later, Anuj stands and approaches her. Anupama starts to leave, but Anuj stops her by calling her Anu and listening to her name. Anupama smiles upon hearing her nickname from Anu’s mouth, which makes her happy.
In the next scene, Anupama and others are deeply moved after bidding adieu to Indra. Anupama’s heartfelt advice to Indra’s son to always respect his mother resonates with everyone. Indra’s son, touched by Anupama’s words, acknowledges his mistake. Indra bids a tearful goodbye to Sagar, Bala, and Nandita, and entrusts Anuj with his own care. Indra reassures Anuj that Aadya will return soon, bringing a sense of hope to the emotional moment.
Lastly, Bala recalls the memories of Indra and him in front of Anupama and Sagar and expresses his feelings for Indra. Anupama asks Bala why he didn’t confess his feelings to Indra. Bala fears Indra would have rejected him. Bala understands Anupama. Sagar asks Bala to confess his love to Indra whenever he meets her next and does a happy dance. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
