In the upcoming Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua episode, which will air on 27 August 2024, the audience will witness a heart-wrenching moment and a shocking twist as Chirag and Deepika make a surprise entry at Janhvi's birthday party. Read the full episode below!

The StarPlus show Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, which stars Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, has become a favorite of many. SVF Entertainment produces it. Check out the upcoming episode update, airing on August 27, 2024.

In the upcoming episode, on the birthday sequel, Lavanya tells Janhvi to cut the cake and make a wish. She also states that all her wishes will come true and comments on them. Later, Janhvi makes a wish that she wants Chirag (Akshit Sukhija) on her birthday, and she blows the candles. She suddenly sees the entrance and reacts shockingly. Others also give a shocking reaction as Chirag brings Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) as they are now a married couple.

Later, Lavanya comes to them and mocks Deepika and says that before coming in front of her, why didn’t she die? She shows her angry face to her and says that she will kill her and comment on it. On the other hand, Janhvi is shocked to see both of them.

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Today’s Written Update-

In today’s episode, Deepika and Chirag happily accept each other’s proposal and receive blessings from Yashwant. Meanwhile, Prithvi, who is confused about Chirag, overhears Janhvi’s friends mention Chirag, causing him to question Janhvi about him. She explained that her friends knew Chirag from social media and took Prithvi to the party.

Deepika is surprised that her engagement and wedding are scheduled for the same day without her prior knowledge. She praises Pandit Ji for the arrangements, and Yashwant expresses joy seeing Deepika finally happy. In contrast, Janhvi is frustrated as Chirag has turned off his phone, which has not yet arrived. She feels something is off but is determined to bring him to the ceremony.

Deepika dresses up beautifully as a bride as the wedding rituals begin, and Chirag prepares for the ceremony. However, Janhvi gets angry and is determined to find out what’s going on. Despite the celebration, Janhvi leaves the party in frustration, refusing to cut the cake as everyone else continues with the wedding festivities. End.

Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

