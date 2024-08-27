Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua episode, which will air on 28 August 2024, the audience will witness a heart-wrenching moment and a shocking twist as Lavanya's shocking decision leaves Chirag and Deepika heartbroken. Read the full episode below!

The StarPlus show Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, which stars Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, has become a favorite of many. SVF Entertainment produces it. Check out the upcoming episode update, airing on August 28, 2024.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Chirag (Akshit Sukhija) tries to convince by saying that the big truth is that Chirag is the big son of this house and also the big truth that this is that Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) is now the big daughter-in-law of the house and comments on it.

He also states that Chirag’s wife’s insult means his insult; by listening to this, Lavanya calls her shameless and other bad words to her; by listening to these words, Chirag shouts at Lavanya. Later, Lavanya is shocked and makes a shocking decision, saying they will not have a relationship. Chirag and Deepika get sad listening to this.

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Today’s Written Update-

Today’s episode begins with Pandit Ji guiding Deepika and Chirag through their wedding rituals, including the important kanya daan ceremony, where Yashwant performs the ritual and offers a shagun to Chirag. Chirag assures Yashwant that he will take good care of Deepika and promises always to be supportive and loving. The couple completes the ceremony with the mangalsutra and sindhoor rituals, and Panditji announces them as husband and wife.

Jahnvi is upset when Chirag fails to attend her birthday party. She threatens to reveal her feelings for him unless he arrives within 15 minutes. At the party, guests wonder where Jahnvi is, and Manorama suggests she’s fetching something for the cake. Shobha forcibly brings Jahnvi to cut the cake. Amid the commotion, Chirag arrives with Deepika, causing shock and distress among the guests.

Lavanya is stunned to see Chirag with Deepika, which brings back memories of Payal’s curse and Chirag’s earlier promises. She is furious, feeling Chirag has ruined her dreams for Deepika’s sake. In a heated moment, Lavanya curses Deepika and tries to attack her, but Chirag intervenes to protect his wife. End.

